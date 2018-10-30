EPCL, SINA Health sign agreement

KARACHI: Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited (EPCL) has accelerated its CSR commitments to serve its nearby communities, a statement said on Monday.

After an agreement signing with TCF recently to establish two new schools, EPCL is now creating footprints in the field of health with an aim to help provide quality primary healthcare service to its nearby communities, it added.

EPCL joined hands with SINA Health, Education and Welfare Trust by signing an agreement to establish a primary healthcare unit in Gaghar Phattak, Bin Qasim, Karachi, the statement said. The agreement was signed by Imran Anwer, CEO and president of Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited, and Dr Asif Ali Imam, chairman and founder of SINA Health, Education and Welfare Trust.