Byco given clean chit in oil spill case

KARACHI: Balochistan Environmental Protection Agency (BEPA) has confirmed that there was absolutely no leakage or loss of containment from any of Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd (BPPL) facilities, a statement said on Monday.

“This has further been confirmed by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA),” the company said.

The statement said BEPA and PMSA had conducted their investigation starting October 25, including conducting aerial survey to determine the source of the leakage that washed up on the shores of Mubarak Village.

“Their findings showed no evidence of leakage at any of Byco’s facilities,” the BPPL said. Byco statement said as part of its own investigation, the company tested a sample of the oil found at the site and found it to be bunker oil, which is not produced at Byco’s refinery, nor at any other refinery in Pakistan.

“Bunker oil is used by ships as fuel and it is most likely that in this case the bunker oil was dumped by a ship being taken to Gadani for ship-breaking,” the statement said. Byco said it had taken a strong notice of some unscrupulous elements spreading malicious disinformation that the oil spill emanated from the company’s facilities and had already initiated a legal action against those rumour-mongers for defamation.

It said that Byco’s Single Point Mooring (SPM) and undersea pipeline were fully in accordance with applicable national and international specifications and safety standards, and there were stringent regular safety inspection procedures in place at all Byco’s facilities.

Shehryar Ahmad, GM Communications, Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited, said the company was categorically confirming there had been no loss of containment of any product from its facilities.