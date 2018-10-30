PSO’s quarterly profit declines 17 percent to Rs4.2 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) recorded a 17 percent drop in its profit to Rs4.18 billion with earnings per share (EPS) of Rs12.8 for the first quarter ended on September 30 as decline interest income, rupee depreciation and high financing cost affected the company’s profitability.

PSO earned Rs5.03 billion with EPS of Rs15.43 during the corresponding quarter a year earlier, a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said.

The company didn’t announce dividend.

The oil marketing company said it has shown a healthy bottom line in spite of a mix of external and internal factors that have negatively affected the local industry growth.

“These factors include influx of smuggled products, increasing international price trends, adulteration, heavy discounts offered by new entrants, and exploitation of the IFEM (inland freight equalisation margin) mechanism,” PSO said in a separate statement.

PSO said its key challenges in the recent months include reduction in other income consequential to lower interest income, higher exchange loss on account of rupee devaluation, and increase in finance cost due to higher markup rates and borrowing levels.

“These have resulted in a decline in the company’s PAT (profit after tax).”

Analyst Shankar Talreja at Topline Securities said other income of PSO fell 56 percent year-on-year in 1Q, likely due to absence of income from Pakistan Investment Bonds that were matured last year on July 19 and lower markup on delayed payments.

“Key risks to the stock include volatility in oil prices and inventory losses, rupee depreciation and exchange losses and sharp pile-up in circular debts,” Talreja added.

Pakistan State Oil’s sales rose eight percent year-on-year in the July-September quarter despite the decline in sales of furnace oil (FO), high-speed diesel (HSD) and motor spirit (MS) by 84, 32 and 13 percent, respectively.

“Rise in sales could be attributed to increase in FO, HSD, and MS prices by 75, 44, and 34 percent, respectively.”

PSO imported 48 percent of total industry imports and uplifted 34 percent of the total country’s refinery production in the country in the first quarter.

PSO’s total outstanding receivables from the power sector, Pakistan International Airlines, and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines stood at Rs310 billion as of 30 September compared to Rs316 billion as of June 30.

“This is in addition of Rs21 billion recoverable from the ministry of finance on account of exchange rate differential on foreign currency loans and price differential claims,” the company said.

“The management is continuously pursuing the ministries of energy and finance for re-payment of PSO’s receivables.”

Pakistan Petroleum earns Rs13 billion in first quarter

Pakistan Petroleum Limited’s (PPL) profit marginally rose to Rs13.81 billion with EPS of Rs7 for the first quarter ended on September 30.

PPL earned Rs13.14 billion with EPS of Rs6.7 in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to a PSX statement.

The company didn’t announce the cash dividend.

The company’s sales rose to Rs38.3 billion in the July-September quarter compared to Rs32.3 billion in the comparable period.

PPL’s gross profit increased to Rs23.5 billion in the three-month period from Rs19.6 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Other income rose to Rs1.4 billion in the quarter under review compared to Rs1.2 billion a year earlier. Taxation amounted to Rs5.3 billion in the July-September quarter as against Rs5.9 billion in the comparable period a year earlier.

Lucky Cement’s earnings fall 23pc in July-September

Lucky Cement Limited reported a 23 percent decrease in its profit to Rs3.2 billion with EPS of Rs9.14 for the first quarter ended on September 30.

The cement maker earned Rs4.2 billion with EPS of Rs11.9 for the corresponding period a year earlier.

The company didn’t announce any dividend for the period.

The company achieved gross turnover of Rs31.32 billion for the July-September quarter, up 9.2 percent over the last year. Gross sales revenue of the company increased two percent to Rs16.01 billion.

The increase in revenue was mainly due to higher volumes and increase in federal excise duty and sales tax, according to a company’s separate statement.

Furthermore, on a standalone basis, Lucky Cement recorded profit of Rs2.49 billion, down 17.4 percent. The standalone EPS was Rs7.71/share as against 9.33/share a year earlier.

Cement sales of the company declined 5.9 percent during the first quarter to reach 1.40 million tons.