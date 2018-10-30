Showing red cards to foul playersmay up the game of business

LAHORE: Corruption is a global phenomenon and deprecated by all decent societies but its acceptance level in Pakistan is pathetically high.

Despite having documented evidence of huge tax evasion by millions of influential Pakistanis, authorities dare not touch them. Practices that are perceived corrupt in cultures in developed economies are unfortunately accepted in our society and perpetrators command more respect than honest businessmen.

They are periodically bailed out through tax amnesty schemes. These schemes do not help eradicate corruption, which requires a vibrant society in which businesses, government, and civil society put in dedicated and coordinated efforts against this scourge.

Transparent business economies enforce strong codes of ethical behavior based on zero tolerance. Each industrial sector has an anti-corruption watchdog to ensure the foul players do not get a chance to outcompete those who are operating honestly, abiding by all the laws of the land.

The governments, in developed nations, on their part make sure that national law enforcement agencies are quicker in booking the culprits in national and transnational bribery cases. They also see to it that victims of corruption are facilitated to take legal action against the perpetrators. Moreover the honest businessmen resisting corruption are also recognised and appreciated.

The civil society in developed and high-growth economies plays an important role in the drive against corruption. People living beyond their means are looked down upon by the privileged segments of society unless they prove their credentials.

Civil society works in tandem with businesses to address jobbery/graft and helps in enforcing transparency and accountability in all economic activities. A vibrant civil society keeps a vigil on contracts and tenders and exposes any wrongdoing by the government or businesses. In fact it is the civil society that acts as a watchdog in such cases.

The improper use of public office for private gain is an attraction for most corrupt practices pursued by politicians and bureaucrats. After 9/11 corruption has become a security risk for Pakistan as it facilitates most illicit persons, weapons, and drug-trafficking activities.

The level of corruption in our country has multiplied after attack on twin towers and has been used to support/finance terrorism. This new transnational character of modern corruption, and its ability to undermine global security, needs to be recognised. Instead of curbing corruption successive governments in Pakistan have condoned the corrupt by announcing amnesty schemes and policies that aided the corrupt to whiten ill-gotten money without paying any tax.

It is strange that over a million cases are pending against taxpayers. The state lacks the capacity and capability to pursue and decide those cases. Here, the government should announce an amnesty to anyone on a payment of 15 percent of the disputed amount. This will clear almost 95 percent of the pending tax cases besides netting the government Rs130-142 billion of additional revenue.

Moreover there would be no backlog of pending tax cases. From then onward it should be mandated that each new case has to be decided in two months including appeals, failing which the conducting officer should be penalised. The tax collection would become smoother and higher.

As far as the menace of corruption is concerned the state would have to strengthen governance, based on committed national leadership. Governance is nothing but transparency in following the rules and equal treatment to all.

Every time tax amnesty is announced the drug money also gets whitened. This provides the callous terrorists to show a legal face to the society, while continuing with their unethical activities under the cover of legitimate business.

Pakistan certainly needs accountability but in pursuing that the government should not ignore that the corruption would continue in the society even if the existing culprits are held accountable.

There is a need to identify and then eradicate the avenues of corruption and bad governance. We badly need increased revenues but under current scenario its generation is hostage to the corrupt culture.

The aim of recovering revenues from the corrupt ones is noble but the government must realise that recovery is going to be extremely slow and would not resolve our current revenue problems. The higher revenue and sustainable growth would come through documentation in a society that is free of corruption.