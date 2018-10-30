Pakistan eyes Africa as next trading partner

ISLAMABAD: The government has been extensively studying emerging international markets to expand the country’s exports beyond the existing destinations, Abdul Razak Dawood, adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textilessaid on Monday.

“We are committed to exploring new markets and have now set sights on Africa,” Dawood, said while talking to Associated Press of Pakistan (APP). “We are already in trade with North and South American countries including South East Asian Economic and there is more trade potential which needs to be explored.”

Dawood said, at the same time, promotion of regional economic and trade integration was also on the top of this government’s thing-to-do list as it also wanted to improve trade with regional countries including Iran, Afghanistan, and Central Asian States.

He said it was also a priority of the government to increase trade volume between Pakistan and China and enhance economic cooperation. “We wish to further extend cooperation with China in the areas of industries, agriculture, education, and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to achieve the trade objectives.”

The advisor said the local international investors would enjoy all modern facilities including one-window operation in SEZs, and expressed the hope that local investors would get a golden opportunity to form joint ventures with foreign investors and share mutual experiences. Dawood said Pakistan needed to prioritise its exports to China in textile, leather, agriculture including engineering, information technology (IT), and education.

“Chinese market is the world's biggest destination for agricultural products including grains, cotton, sugar, meat, and milk and Pakistan produces almost all of these commodities in abundance,” he added.

He said China was largest trading partner of Pakistan.“We wish to further increase the exports between Pakistan and China in the coming years," he added. To a question, he said China International Import Expo (CIIE), starting from November 5 in Shanghai would open the country''s markets further to the world as many exporters from Pakistan would be putting their goods on display. Replying to another question, he said a number of agreements would be signed with China in different sectors.