Campaign against power theft to be widened to KP next week

LAHORE: A nationwide campaign will be launched against power theft starting next week, with action in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expected in a few days, and meeting between the federal and Sindh government scheduled shortly.

After commencing a crackdown against power thieves in Punjab, the federal government has decided in principal to launch similar campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “We have convinced the KP government about earliest start of the campaign. The KP government was initially reluctant in this regard given the fact that there is a political cost of clampdown. However, now it has been agreed in principle to initiate offensive against consumers involved in power theft,” official sources said on Monday.

The distribution losses in PESCO were four to five times more than the desirable level. Such high power losses contribute to the circular debt and also injustice to consumers who paid for the electricity supply, the official sources said.

Last week, the federal government ordered a crackdown on electricity theft to stem the line losses in an effort to plug the huge financial deficit of the power sector. It was stated on the occasion that it was unacceptable for the government to make people pay for the cost of theft and mismanagement of others.

A senior official said the federal government needed to work hard to reduce power transmission and distribution losses that were hovering around an unbearable level of Rs700 billion. “Our power sector cannot sustain with such high losses,” he added.

In the initial phase, industrial, commercial and high-end domestic consumers were being targeted. The campaign has already been launched in Punjab this week. Next week, the decision to initiate the campaign in KP would expectedly be announced in a meeting with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister.

The federal government team has also scheduled to meet Sindh chief minister in a week or so. Power theft was rampant in Sindh, especially in rural areas, and it was being hoped that the provincial government would cooperate in the matter, the sources said.

A similar campaign would be launched in Balochistan province. Moreover, official sources said, steps would be taken to stem losses in Balochistan by improved recoveries from the agriculture consumers.

Owners of thousands of agriculture tube wells only pay a meagre amount of what they actually consume. The rest of the amount was only partially paid by the provincial government.

When contacted, Federal Power Secretary Irfan Ali confirmed the launch of crackdown against electricity thieves in about a week. He said unfortunately there was a culture of power theft in the country, which needed to be dealt with strict actions. He said that gangs were involved in power theft. He also assured that action would be taken against corrupt elements in power utilities who were involved in abetting power theft.

“We didn’t allow increasing power tariff for lower slab users. The high level of losses demands bitter decisions, but we decided not to cause an adverse impact on the poor section of the society,” Ali said.

The federal power secretary also spearheaded a similar taskforce in Punjab province during the last Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government. However, the provincial government had to discontinue the campaign after a few months due to political backlash.