Institutions lead stocks up 2.21pc amid fiscal optimism

KARACHI: Stocks closed more than two percent up on Monday, reaching almost six months high, as financial institutions continued to participate actively on the back of positive statements on government’s ability to meet the funding gap for the current fiscal year, dealers said.

Shumaila Badar, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said the market continued to rally as sentiments remained positive on the back of expected support for Pakistan’s external position from friendly countries.

The rally was broad based and almost all sectors gained, except oil and gas E&P stocks, which performed poorly over falling crude oil prices in the international market. “We expect profit booking in the next few sessions,” she said. Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 2.21 percent or 897.31 points to close at 41,453.76 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with an increase of 2.46 percent or 481.76 points to end at 20,067.99 points level.

As many as 410 scrips were active in today’s session, of those 274 moved up, 121 retreated, and 15 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 461.069 billion shares, as compared with the turnover of 368.349 billion shares in the previous session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Bullish activity continued at PSX on investor speculation ahead of PM visit to China, and $1 billion likely financial assistance from UAE to resolve the external account imbalances.”

Institutional interest in oversold scrips in oil, banking and cement sector played a catalytic role in the bullish close, Mehanti added. Adil Ghaffar CEO of First Equity Modaraba said this new wave of buying euphoria should now be consolidating to attain the 45,000 level, which would likely be touched on Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China.

“China and UAE both are waiting to put in their share and support to the present regime,” he said. The PSX breached 460 million shares which have been the highest since May 24, 2017 right before Pakistan was officially inducted in the MSCI EM space. The continuous improvement in the share values has entered into the second week.

Positive sentiments helped the volume and index appreciate, with trading volume reaching nine months high of $117 million, last recording happened on January 24, 2018. Topline Securities in its report said that the market gained 9.6 percent (3,739 points), which was nearly a nine-year consecutive four-session high (in percentage terms).

Government on Saturday had asked cement manufacturers to gear up for meeting an upsurge in demand from the construction sector. This greatly increased interest in cements, with Lucky Cement, up five percent, DG Khan Cement, up five percent, Fauji Cement Company Limited, up 4.97 percent, and Maple Leaf Cement, up 4.98 percent, cumulatively adding 142 points to the index.

Habib Bank showed a rise of five percent alone, contributing 103 points to the benchmark as the stock closed at its second consecutive upper circuit amidst extreme undervaluation and subsiding fears of foreign selling.

The highest gainers were Wyeth Pakistan Limited, up Rs62.88 to close at Rs1,320.63/share, and Nestle Pakistan, up Rs55.00 to finish at Rs9,500.00/share. Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs101.00 to close at Rs2,352.00/share, and Services Industries Limited, down Rs25.69 to close at Rs716.20/share.

Bank of Punjab recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 63.367 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.96 to close at Rs13.08/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Lotte Chemical, recording a turnover of 35.431 million shares, and losing Rs0.26 to end at Rs19.66/share.