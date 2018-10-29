Minister warns opposition

Our correspondent

LAHORE SENIOR Minister Aleem Khan has asked the opposition to refrain from confrontation and play their democratic role. He said that protest is not an easy job and those who always remained in power cannot face the consequences as PTI did in its political struggle. Talking to media outside the shrine of Hazrat Data Sahib here on Sunday, Aleem Khan asked the opposition to refrain from confrontation and play their democratic role. He said that protest is not an easy job and those who always remained in power cannot face the consequences as PTI did in its political struggle. Replying a question, he said that in the past all the “thieves” were gathered under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and now they are being guided by Zardari Sahib. He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should not play the role ofmediator between two big thieves and tarnish his remaining image as he had already lost a lot. Senior Minister said that the PTI government had taken a good start and in the coming five years all the promises would be fulfilled. On another question, Senior Minister told that operation against encroachments was in full swing however no action would be taken against slums or any poor person and only mafia grabbing state land for commercial purposeswould be hit in this regard. Meanwhile, LDA authorities gave himdetailed briefing in which he told that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed construction of five guesthouses in different areas of the city.