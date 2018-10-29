2-tier LGsystem in the offing: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Sunday said a two-tier local government (LG) system was in the offing in the province while no decision has so far been taken about its tenure. “The government has decided to introduce village councils and the directly elected district or tehsil governments in the province; however, it has yet to be decided whether their tenure will be three or four years,” he said during an interview with APP on Sunday. The governor said he was passionate about empowering people through decentralisation of powers. The LG system badly failed in those countries where the elected representatives were restrained fromdecision-making. Chaudhry Sarwar, who renounced his British citizenship after remaining Member of British Parliament and took charge as the Punjab governor for the second time, said he had returned to his birthplace to serve the people of his native country. It took Britain centuries to evolve a democratic system, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was moving in the right direction for the purpose, he added. About governance, the governor stressed the need for introducing sustainable reforms in the system. Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to fulfilling his election manifesto of change, which would ultimately bring change in the lives of countrymen. Regarding the yesteryears slogan of ‘’Roti, Kapra aur Makan’’, the governor said the government would provide jobs and shelter to the masses. The construction of five million homes and provision of 10 million jobs to the unemployed was a step in the right direction, he said, adding that the people could not be befooled with hollow slogans. To a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first leader, who had a vision for empowering the unprivileged and he would translate the dreams of the middle-class people for a better living standard into reality. Sarwar expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of public-sector universities, which, he said, needed to do a lot to improve their performance in academics, sports and co-curricular activities. Alluding to tough decisions regarding the public sector universities, the governor said higher education institutions needed reforms as persons at important posts like registrars and treasurers were working on ad-hoc basis with several varsities had temporary vice-chancellors.—APP

