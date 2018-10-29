Mon October 29, 2018
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Lahore

October 29, 2018

Jobless man commits suicide

Our correspondent

LAHORE A 34-year-old man committed suicide by shooting in his head in the Sherakot area on Sunday. T he deceased was identified as Shahbaz of Jaffaria Colony. He was depressed over prolonged unemployment. On the day of the incident, he locked himself up in a room and shot himself to death. Police have removed the body to morgue. GULLO BUTT BOOKED FOR KIDNAPPING: Police registered a case against Gullo Butt on charges of kidnapping a boy. According to the boy’s mother, Gullo Butt has kidnapped her son Rayan and sent him abroad. ARRESTED: Gujarpura police arrested a woman and a man on charges of subjecting their eleven-year-old maid to severe torture. The arrested couple was identified as Abdullah and Hina. The injured maid, Sumaira, has been admitted to Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital. The accused used to torture the girl with a plastic pipe and electric iron. BOY DIES: A 14-year-old boy was killed by a speeding car in the Manawan area on Sunday. Victim was Waseem of Sharifpura was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven car hit and killed him. In another incident, almost six people suffered injuries in a collision between a motorcycle-rickshaw and a van on Multan Road at Chung. The injured, including Riaz and Haneefan Bibi, have been admitted to hospital. PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 208 criminals, including 60 proclaimed offenders (POs). PHP teams also seized 1,040 litre liquor, 24,857 gram charas, 37 illegal pistols, one kalashnikov, two rifles, 10 guns and 162 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons.

