PFA raids 51 spots on public complaints

Our correspondent

LAHORE PUNJAB Food Authority (PFA) has carried out 51 successful operations against the adulteration mafia on public complaints. Thiswas revealed by PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman while talking to media here Sunday. He said complaints received from all over the province were carefully observed and related teams were sent to the various sites, where the adulterators were caught red-handed. Most of the complaints receivedwere fromSouthern Punjab, especially smaller cities and areas, the DG said. He said that the PFA Facebook page was used to receive the messages and complaints, while some were received through the helpline. Capt (R) Usman added that information and guidance on nutrition problems was also given to the callers via the helpline. He said that the complaints can be sent as inboxmessages on the Facebook page (facebook.com/PunjabFoodAuthority), whereas the helpline (0800 80500), the website (pfa.gop.pk) and the mobile application may also be used for the very purpose.