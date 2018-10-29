Basic facilities missing in weekly makeshift market

Jawwad Rizvi

LAHORE THE situation of the weekly makeshift markets has been worsening with every passing week as tents were not installed till midday in Shadman Sunday bazaarwhichwas the onlymodel bazaar left in the city and all ‘surprise visits’ by the government officials and elected representatives were made there. The administration of the bazaar said that labourers went on strike when the contractor did not pay them. So the tents were not installedwhile other facilities, including drinking water and chairs for elderly people were also missing. The official said that these facilities were missing for longwhile the district management was not taking interest to ensure availability of these missing facilities. The official said that deputy commissioner had visited the bazaar couple of weeks ago and promised in front of media cameras that all missing facilities would be ensured in the next week. However, since then no missing facility was restored, besides deputy commissioner also did not visit the bazaar after that week. On overcharging, the market committee official said that the administration issued the price cards in accordance with the official price lists while also took action on the complaints of the consumers. However, they showed their inability to completely control the overcharging as the vendorswere habitual and knew the ways of overcharging. Thisweek again number of items were not sold in the weekly makeshiftmarkets on account of wrong pricing fixation issue while all the missing vegetables and fruits were sold just outside these markets on almost double rates by the same vendors who used to sell their products inside the makeshift markets. This week the price of potato newwas stable at Rs34 to 36, and potato stored at Rs13 to 14 per kg and sugar-free fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, while market committee issued sugar-free and stored varieties rates at Rs36 per kg, while new variety was not available there. The price of onion was unchanged at Rs20 to 22 per kg. The price of tomato was declined by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg. Garlic China was stable at Rs92 to 95 per kg, and garlic local increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, it was sold at Rs100 per kg, and China variety was sold at Rs120 per kg. Ginger Chinese was fixed at Rs184 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, Ginger Thai at Rs117 to 120 per kg, while it sold at Rs200 per kg. The price of brinjal was fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Cucumber farm was fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, and local at Rs48 to 50 per kg while market committee issued rate cards for farm variety at Rs50 per kg, while no price card was issued for local variety but it sold at Rs80 per kg. Bitter gourd farm was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg. Spinach was fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs25 per kg. The price of methi was fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Lemon Chinesewas fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Zucchini long fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, but not sold on wrong pricing issue. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs17 per kg, fixed stable at Rs22 to 23 per kg, sold at Rs25 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs50 per kg. Green chili price was unchanged at Rs38 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Capsicum was fixed at Rs92 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Ladyfinger was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, not sold. Luffa was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45, not sold there. Arum was fixed at Rs26 to 28 per kg, not available there. Carrot price was fixed at Rs30 per kg, not available on wrong pricing issue. Cauliflower was reduced to Rs17 to 18 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing while outside sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg, cabbage was fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, not sold there. Peawas fixed at Rs145 t0 150 per kg, not available there. Mongray was fixed at Rs80 per kg. Beans were fixed at Rs50 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Different variety of apples was fixed at Rs41 to 120 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs60 to 120 per kg, a good quality at Rs150 per kg. Banana Aquality was fixed at Rs43 to 45 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs28 to 30 per dozen, sold at Rs50 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs94 per kg, not sold. Grapes Sunderkhani was fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, Grapes Tofi was fixed at Rs88 to 120 per kg, and Grapes Gola was fixed Rs88 to 90 per kg and lower quality was sold at A-category rates. Guavawas fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Pomegranate Qandhari was fixed 107 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 180 per kg, Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, and Bedana at Rs261 to 270 per kg and sold at Rs400 per kg. Sweet Fruit A-categorywas fixed at Rs83 to 85 per dozen, not sold.