PTI’s performance better than past rulers, claims CM

Our correspondent

LAHORE CHIEF Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in these two months is far better than the rulers of past 10 years. Talking to various delegations that called on him in Chief Minister's Office on Sunday, he said solid steps were being taken to provide basic rights to people. He said that people are very pleased to step out of old Pakistan and move in New Pakistan and we would leave no stone unturned to resolve issues of people as per their expectations. He said Imran Khan is the centre of hope for people and that Pakistan will get its lost destination under his dynamic leadership. The chief minister listened to the problems of people and ordered their solution on the spot. He said that we are moving towards New Pakistan under the vibrant leadership of Imran Khan. Merit and good governance are the top priorities of PTI and relief will be given to public by bringing real change which will be evident before all. The CM said that the PTI government has opted zero-tolerance for corruption. He said that national interests were ignored in the past; had former rulers not preferred national interests our country would not have been in this deteriorating situation, he added. TURKEY: Usman Buzdar has said that there exists an impregnable bond of mutual respect between people of Pakistan and Turkey. Congratulating Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, prime minister and people of Turkey on their National Day, Buzdar said that masses in Pakistan and Turkey are linked together in the historical ties of love and brotherhood. Turkey has attained unimaginable development under the vibrant leadership of Racep Tayyip Erdogan who worked hard to serve his people selflessly. Either it's earthquake, flood or any other natural calamity, Turkey has always supported Pakistan also they have always favoured Pakistan's point of view on international fora, he added. The CM said that people of Pakistan felt proud for the development of their brother country and this relation of love and respect will remain there forever. He said that people of both countries are always standing by each other in the time of joy and gloom. ALEEM: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan will visit Gujranwala on Monday (today) to inspect the landfill sites and hold meeting with managing director of the solid waste management and district administration. Abdul Aleem Khan will also meet elected representatives of Gujranwala division and the party leaders and workers. He would also review the arrangements so far done for “Clean & Green Punjab” and the steps taken for tree plantation and removal of encroachments in Gujranwala. He would visit other divisional headquarters too soon after Gujranwala.