Devotees arrive as Data Sahib’s 975th Urs begins

Our correspondent

LAHORE THREE-day celebrations of the 975th Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri (RA) also known as Data Sahib started on Sunday with traditional zeal and fervour. Devotees all across the country, particularly Punjab and Sindh visited the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA) in big numbers and offered Fateha, Nawafil besides attending different events related to the Urs. Traditional Dhamal was also seen by devotees in and outside the Data Darbar complex whereas at different points, food, water, milk and beverages stalls were also set up for the visitors. N oted figures, including Chief Justice of Pakistan and many senior politicians also visited the shrine on the first day of the Urs that would continue two more days. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has announced building guesthouse for general public outside the shrine of Syed Ali Hajveri. Aleem Khan said that he will spend all the expenses of the guesthouse construction and provision of food from his own pocket.