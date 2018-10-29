Sethi to move court against ‘disinformation’ about him

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi Sunday alleged that he was more a victim of ruling party's “natural bias” that the party carried with it while coming into power.

Talking to The News he claimed that the moment the party formed the government he was among its early victims.

He said that as the PCB chairman, he was one of the government's early victims. The authorities started putting pressure on him to resign from the post, he alleged.

He alleged that an adviser started the campaign. Then few more ministers and party’s Punjab province officials also followed the adviser.

“Under the PCB constitution, I enjoyed overwhelming support of the BoG and could have stayed as a chairman till the expiry of my tenure. Yet I preferred to resign despite support and backing from all around.”

Sethi alleged that the government's bias towards him was evident from the fact that the moment he resigned, Ehsan Mani was named as the chairman, adding that as if the government was waiting for his resignation.

Sethi claimed that officials concerned in the PCB were asked to gather all information against him soon after his resignation and they ultimately published wrong information against him on the website. “Now I have decided to move the court of law against this disinformation,” he said.