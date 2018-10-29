4 militants, 2 troops killed in Afghan fighting

FAIZABAD, Afghanistan: Government forces had rebuffed a spate of Taliban's attacks, leaving at least four fighters and two government troopers dead and seven others including two security forces personnel wounded in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province in an overnight fighting, an official said Sunday.

Taliban offensive, on one of the army bases, in Mushatel village of Darayem district, were repulsed by government forces on Saturday night, and militants dispersed after leaving dead bodies of four fighters behind and five others injured, Nik Mohammad Nazari, the provincial governor's spokesperson, said.

Some heavy and light arms and ammunition of the militants were also been seized, according to Nazari who also confirmed the death of two security forces and injury of two others in the overnight conflict which lasted for a few hours.

The security forces would spare no efforts to ensure lasting peace in the troubled district and adjoining areas, Nazari added.