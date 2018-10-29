Two killed in Swat accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: Two persons were killed in two separate road mishaps in Barikot tehsil in Swat district on Sunday.
In the first accident, a car hit a passer-by due to over-speeding. As a result, he fell from the bridge and died instantly.
The deceased was identified as Syed Nabi, a dweller of Kandawabad.
In the second accident, a jeep collided head-on with a truck in Gortai area, leaving the driver of the jeep, Muhammad Khan, a resident of Dagai Swat, dead.
