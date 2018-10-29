Moosavi urges Muslim states to solve Yemen conflict

ISLAMABAD: The Patron-in-Chief of the Supreme Shia Ulema Board and chief of Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that no harm is being caused to Iran by crushing anti-Zionist Yemeni people but it is fully beneficial for Israel.

Moosavi said, “Muslim rulers should come out of the shackle of stubbornness and ego and satanic trap. The Yemeni conflict is not between the two countries rather majority party of the Yemeni people is being crushed for raising their voice against unconstitutional government. America is playing the Saddam-like game against Saudi Arabia. The murder of Jamal Khashoggi is absolutely American trick. A neutral arbitrator is necessary for resolving international conflicts,” says a press release on Sunday.

He said that the United Nations and the OIC will have to come forward for solution of Yemen conflict. Pakistan should understand the Yemen conflict before claiming Pakistan's arbitration, he added.

He said that the feeling of sectarian war in Yemen is wrong. The land, air and naval siege has confronted Yemen with heinous human tragedy. “The Muslim states should give attention to the condition of innocent Yemeni children who are eating boiled leaves,” he added.