Child killed as fire guts house in Swat

MINGORA: A child died of burn injuries while his mother sustained injuries when a fire erupted due to electricity short-circuiting in the mountainous Baranvi area of Madyan on Sunday, official sources said.

They said the house of Muhammad Wahab caught fire due to the short-circuiting, which engulfed the entire house in no time. As a result, Samiullah, 5, suffered burn injuries and died while his mother sustained injuries while trying to save him. The fire reduced the house to ashes. The locals said the owner suffered loss worth millions of rupees including two tolas gold ornaments, Rs30,000 and other valuables.

He asked the government and other philanthropist organisations to provide financial assistance to the victim family.