Mon October 29, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 29, 2018

Whereabouts of missing police officer still unknown

PESHAWAR: No progress has been made in tracing an officer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police who went missing in Islamabad on Friday.

Mohammad Tahir Dawar, superintendent of police (SP) Rural, Peshawar, has been untraceable since Friday evening. He had gone to Islamabad after securing short leave from the authorities concerned.

The cellular phone of the SP was switched off around 8 pm Friday and there is no clue about his whereabouts since then.

Reports said a short message was sent from the cellular phone of the SP to his family on Saturday night, saying, “He is safe and will return soon.”

Police have been questioning a servant of the SP at his Islamabad house as well as two other people in the federal capital. His servant confirmed Tahir Dawar came to the house in Islamabad and went out around 7pm after having dinner.

An official added that the servant told the investigators that he left the house alone, leaving his car behind.

SSP Operations Javed Iqbal said Tahir Dawar had gone to Islamabad alone as none of his guards were accompanying him. He added that they have sent SSP Investigation Nisar Ahmad Khan as well as three other officers along with their teams to coordinate with the Islamabad Police to work out the case.

Tahir Dawar, originally belonging to North Waziristan, was posted as SP Rural in Peshawar a couple of months back. Before that he had remained the DSP Faqirabad and also served in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Tahir Dawar came under

suicide attack twice in Bannu in the past when the militancy was at its peak. He sustained injuries in both the incidents.

There has been speculation about the likely reasons for Tahir Dawar’s disappearance. However, nothing concrete is known as to why the senior cop went missing from the federal capital.

