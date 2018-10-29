Mon October 29, 2018
National

SKN
Syed Kosar Naqvi
October 29, 2018

Severly burned lecturer shifted to CMH Kharian

ABBOTTABAD: A lecturer at the Anatomy Department of the Ayub Medical College (AMC), Dr Mehwish Tariq, who suffered burn injuries the previous day in the demonstration room of the college, was shifted to the Burns Unit of Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Kharian.

She was stated to be in a critical condition as more than 60 percent of her body had been burnt.

According to the doctors at the AMC, Dr Mehwish fell on the gas heater due to an epileptic fit at around 12:30 pm when she was on duty.

Though she was provided treatment at the Ayub Teaching Hospital, there were no proper facilities available to treat her burns so she was shifted to the CMH in Kharian by an ambulance.

According to doctors, Dr Mehwish was an epileptic.

When contacted, Ayub Teaching Hospital Director Dr Athar Lodhi confirmed the occurrence and said that Dr Mehwish had been taken to the CMH in Kharian due to her critical condition.

He said the Burns Unit at the Ayub Teaching Hospital would be upgraded to provide treatment facilities to the patients.

Dr Daud Iqbal, General Secretary of People’s Doctors Forum, stressed the need for the establishment of a state-of-the-art burns unit.

He appealed to the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan to direct the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to equip burns unit at Ayub Teaching Hospital, Abbottabad.

