Mon October 29, 2018
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

National

Akhtar Amin
October 29, 2018

Citing threats to life, Sikh leader leaves KP for Punjab

PESHAWAR: The chairman of Sikh Committee of Pakistan and human rights defender Radesh Singh Tony has left Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Punjab after surviving three gun attacks in Peshawar.

On Sunday he confirmed to The News that he had left Peshawar for Punjab.

Radesh Singh claimed he survived gun attacks four months after the murder of a Sikh community leader, Charanjeet Singh, who was shot dead by unidentified armed men in his grocery store at the Scheme Chowk on the Kohat Road in Peshawar.

Radesh Singh, being a human rights and minorities rights defender remained in forefront in the protests against human rights violations. He actively participated in the programmes and protests of civil society organisations in the province.

“I started receiving threats from unknown callers when I applied as an independent candidate for PK-75 in general election 2018,” he said, adding, some unknown persons attacked him before election, but he survived the attack.

He reminded that unknown persons also attacked him and he narrowly escaped last attack as the bullets hit his turban and clothes.

After the last attack, Radesh Singh said on the insistence of his family he decided to leave Peshawar and take refuge in another province.

“I am facing hardships in the new place as I am living in a rented house,” he added.

Radesh Singh is a prominent member of the local Sikh community.

He was elected to the local government for a minority general councillor seat. He won the seat with a huge margin, securing 1,499 votes against his rival who polled only 280 votes.

However, he resigned from his seat after he decided to contest the last general election for an assembly seat.

He was the only member of a minority community who contested the general

election as an independent candidate from PK-75 constituency.

About fears and threats to the Sikh community, he said when militancy was at its peak, many Sikhs had left for India and hundreds of families migrated to Peshawar from the tribal districts.

Taimur Kamal, a human rights activist, told The News that Radesh Singh left the province after the police failed to trace the attackers and provide him security.

He said the province had become insecure for minorities and rights defenders.

He said the members of the minority community earlier felt insecure in tribal districts and shifted to Peshawar, but even here they are now under threat.

He called for immediate action against those who attackers the leaders of the minority communities. “When the leaders of the minorities feel insecure in the province, one could imagine the plight of the common members of the community,” he argued.

