Pashto music suffers hugeblow with death of Wali Dad Ustad

PESHAWAR: The death of noted artiste Wali Dad Ustad is a huge loss to Pashto music industry as the gap created due to his demise would take a long time to fill.

Born in a musician family at Par Hoti in Mardan district in 1949, Tabla player Wali Dad Ustad died at the age of 69, Tuesday last, due to multiple health complications. He left behind a widow and seven children to mourn his death besides scores of fans and music lovers.

He was laid to rest in Akhund Baba graveyard near Abdul Rahman Baba shrine where a large number of local artistes, writers and fans attended his Namaz-i-Janaza.

However, it was unfortunate that no government official or representative from the Culture Department attended the funeral. Like other artistes, Wali Dad Ustad did not get the attention he deserved from the government authorities.

He was such a master of his art that Ustad became part of his original name, Wali Dad.

Wali Dad Ustad was recipient of many local awards but unfortunately his name was dropped from the list of nominees every year for the Presidential ‘Pride of Performance’ award due to his humble family background.

He had performed numerous programmes for the state-run television and radio channels and hundreds of Pashto movies.

The late artiste learned basic music from his father Faqir Dad. However, he soon left his native area to learn music and soon became a maestro in the art. His family had shifted to Peshawar in search of better prospects during the early 60s.

He had been to more than two dozen countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Afghanistan and Gulf states, on several occasions to represent Pakistan.

He also performed Tabla with famous singers like Mehdi Hasan, Ghulam Ali, Madam Noor Jahan and almost all top Pashto maestros including Khial Mohammad, Gulnar Begum, Mashooq Sultan, Kishwar Sultan, Hidayatullah, Gulzar Alam, Qamar Gula, and Shah Wali Afghan.

According to an eminent harmonium player Nazir Gul Ustad, Wali Dad got fame in the country and abroad due to his particular style of Tabla playing.

He said that in the 70s and 80s when the Pashto film industry was at its peak, the producers and directors had to wait for Wali Dad Ustad to avail his services for their movies.

Fellow artistes and musicians, while expressing sorrow over the death of Wali Dad Ustad, hoped that the provincial government would consider his name for the President’s award ‘Pride of Performance’ posthumously in recognition of his services for music.

Wali Dad Ustad was one of the few artistes who had transferred his art to at least two of his sons, Nasir Dad, a Tabla player, and Qaiser Dad, a keyboard player.