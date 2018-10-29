Mon October 29, 2018
BR
Bureau report
October 29, 2018

Women shopping centres in city hit by encroachments

PESHAWAR: Women are facing difficulties with shopping in bazaars in the old parts of the Peshawar city due to unchecked encroachments as the relevant authorities are least bothered to take action against the encroachers.

The shops selling women apparels, cosmetics and garments are mostly located in Karimpura Bazaar, Shaheen Bazaar, New Muslim Meena Bazaar, Chowk Nasir Khan (Koochi) Bazaar and other famous shopping centres in the provincial capital.

These bazaars are mostly congested during the day and the women are be seen jostling and shoving each other to make way for themselves as the shopkeepers have occupied five to seven feet spaces next to their shops, impeding the free flow of movement of the shoppers.

The shopkeepers have displayed goods on the make-shift stalls which they have set up on the encroached portion of the bazaars. The vendors have worsened the situation as well at various points.

Another source of trouble is a large number of pushcarts which are obstructing women shoppers who turn to these centres from morning to evening.

Though these bazaars are mostly frequented by the women, men could be seen loitering here and there which creates inconvenience for the shoppers.

The women have asked the district administration to take action against the shopkeepers who have encroached upon the roads, bazaars and footpaths, making it difficult for them to move easily.

A woman shopper said she wanted to buy warm clothes for her children as the winter season had almost set in. She said the encroachments had made it difficult for the women to freely move around.

She said it was strange that the bazaars had been encroached by the shopkeepers, vendors and pushcart owners in Karimpura Bazaar which is considered the heart of Peshawar, but the district government and administration have totally turned a deaf ear to the issue.

Sharafat Hussain, a resident, said the Karimpura in the old city was totally residential area in the past, but with the passage of time it had been made a commercial part as several shops have sprung up there.

He said the residents were facing a host of problems due to commercial activities. The man said the situation could be improved if the district administration and government get out of its deep slumber.

Another resident said the encroachments issue was resolved up to a great in the Cantonment Bazaars when a woman magistrate, Quratul Ain Wazir, took courageous steps and took the encroachers to task. He said such a bold official was needed to clear the city bazaars of encroachments and reclaim public spaces.

When approached, Zahid Nadeem, Nazim of Town-1 Peshawar City, claimed the town administration raided markets to remove the encroachment and facilitate the movement of the shoppers, particularly the women but these makeshift kiosks reemerged later.

The nazim said legislation was needed to increase the fine on encroachers. He said present fine up to Rs2,000 was a meagre amount which must be increased.

