Punjab courts to also work in evening

LAHORE: For the first-time ever in the history of Pakistan, it has been decided that courts in Punjab will also work in the evening.

The evening courts will hear only cases of juveniles. According to instructions of Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Anwaraul Haq, these courts will work from 2pm to 6pm. In summer season, the court timing will be 4pm to 8pm. The LHC CJ said the decision has been made to save children from any psychological problems and ill-effects of normal court environment. He will inaugurate the family courts on Nov 3, 2018, and civil judges will hear the juvenile cases.

In cases of separation, the meetings of children with their fathers or mothers would also be conducted in the evening.

If the move proves to be a success, the court will also hear civil and criminal cases in the evening.

The launch of evening courts is the first significant move by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Anwaarul Haq after taking oath on October 23, 2018. The evening court will help in easing the exorbitant burden of litigations on the courts particularly the lower courts.