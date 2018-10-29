Ashraful returns to BPL after ban

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) draft lost much of the excitement after Chittagong Vikings picked Mushfiqur Rahim minutes before the event started on Sunday. Mushfiqur was available after the governing council informed the day before that as an A-plus cricketer in the list, any franchise would be able to pick him after Rajshahi Kings opted against retaining him.

Mushfiqur’s fee as an A-plus player from Bangladesh is between USD 50,000 and 93,000. But overseas cricketers in the same bracket cost USD 200,000. Shahid Afridi and Evin Lewis were bought at that price by Comilla Victorians. The first foreign pick in the draft, though, was little-known West Indies allrounder Fabian Allen, who went to Sylhet Sixers for USD 30,000

The big interest among the local picks was Mohammad Ashraful, who qualified to play in the BPL in August this year after serving a five-year match-fixing-related ban. He was picked up by Chittagong Vikings.