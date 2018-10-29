Sethi rejects taking single penny in return for PSL services

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi out rightly rejected taking a single penny in return of rendering services for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying that sharing false information on the board’s website is a clear indication of victimisation.

Talking to ‘The News’ Sethi said that spreading such a false information was nothing else but an attempt to malign him.

“I did not draw a single penny in return of rendering my services for the PSL. The fact of the matter is that Governing Board had allowed me to draw Rs500,000 per month. Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmed was allowed Rs200,000 per month and Naila Bhatti Rs100,000. I did not withdraw a single penny despite board’s approval,” Sethi said.

Sethi said the PCB would have to give him almost Rs15 million it had mentioned against his name. “Now they owe me this amount,” he said.

The former chairman of the PCB said that he was even offered and sanctioned the PSL’s allowances for all three years. “I rejected that offer altogether,” he said.

Sethi added that the PCB made yet another blunder by referring him as chairman PCB on all accounts.

“I worked as head of the Executive Committee for three years and was the chairman just for one year. I was referred as chairman PCB as I was not heading the board at that time.”

Sethi claimed that he even turned down the offer to rent an armed vehicle on market rates that was too expensive.

“Rather than that I suggested using my own armed car that too only on depreciation charges that were nominal in comparison to market rates. What I wanted was to save PCB’s money. But surprisingly no one appreciated these steps when I left the board.”

Sethi added that he was having life threats and that was why he opted for an armed vehicle.

“I never availed any undue advantage as the chairman of the PCB.

“I received same perks and privileges as chairman of the PCB as availed by others in the past. In some cases I was less fortunate.”

The former chairman said he reserved his right to take legal action against those behind spreading disinformation.