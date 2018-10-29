QUAID-I-AZAM ONE-DAY CUP: Ton-up Jamal helps HBL defeat SSGC

ISLAMABAD: Jamal Anwar’s (119) century helped Habib Bank inflict a crushing 166-run defeat on star-studded Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in the second quarter-final of Quaid-i-Azam One-Day Cup at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore Sunday.

Jamal’s century saw Bankers raising a daunting 320-8 in allotted 50 overs. Then HBL bowlers combined in to bowl out SSGC for just 154 in 34 overs.

Wicketkeeper Jamal Anwar was exceptional with the bat as he raised his maiden century in list A matches smashing 14 fours and two sixes during his 123-ball stay at the wicket. Umar Akmal (56) and Rameez Aziz (40) also played well. Sohail Khan (3-76), Muhammad Aamir (2-48) and Ziaul Haq (2-67) tried hard to restrict HBL but to no avail.

SSGC kept on losing wickets regularly in wake of big task and ultimately were bowled out for 154. Junaid Khan (1-17) off six overs put early pressure on SSGC and then left it to Imad Butt (4-42) and veteran spinner Abdur Rehman (3-32) to complete the kill. Fawad Alam (59) was the top scorer for SSGC.

Multan and KRL will be seen in action in third quarter-finals on the same venue today (Monday).

Scores in brief: HBL 320-8 in 50 overs (Jamal Anwar 119, Umar Akmal 56, Rameez Aziz 40, Zohaib Khan 30, Imran Farhat 23; Sohail Khan 3-76, Muhammad Aamir 2-48, Zia-ul-Haq 2-67). SSGC 154 all out in 34 overs (Fawad Alam 59, Umar Amin 26; Ammad Butt 4-42, Abdur Rehman 3-31). Result: HBL won by 166 runs.