Harry, Meghan arrive in NZ

WELLINGTON: Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan arrived in New Zealand on Sunday for the final leg of their Pacific tour, their first international royal tour since marrying in May.

The royal couple, who have already visited Australia, Fiji and Tonga, were received in the nation's capital Wellington by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The globally-popular Ardern marked her first year as the country's leader earlier this week, having formed government through a coalition deal that followed an inconclusive election.

The royal couple flew from Australia on Sunday after closing the Invictus Games in Sydney last night and were accompanied by several Invictus Games athletes from New Zealand. The Invictus Games are an international paralympic-style competition for military personnel wounded in action that was founded by Harry. Meghan wore a brown checkered coat and a simple black dress, while Harry was in a dark grey suit.