Mon October 29, 2018
World

REUTERS
October 29, 2018

Indonesia arrests executives of palm firms in bribery probe

JAKARTA: Indonesia's anti-graft agency has arrested seven people, including a senior executive of palm firm Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology, in connection with a bribery case, an official at the agency said on Sunday.

The Corruption Eradication Commission, known as KPK, named vice president director of Sinar Mas Agro, Edy Saputra Suradja, chief executive of PT Binasawit Abadi Pratama, Willy Agung Adipradhana, and some members of Central Kalimantan parliament as suspects in the case, KPK Deputy chief Saut Situmorang told Reuters.

Both Sinar Mas Agro and Binasawit are subsidiaries of Singapore-listed palm oil giant Golden Agri-Resources Ltd . The people are accused of bribing parliamentarians to avoid an investigation into Binasawit´s plantation permits and palm processing waste near Sembuluh lake in the Borneo island, Situmorang said.

Golden Agri, in a statement following the arrest, said: "The company will cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation and hopes that the issues can be resolved as quickly as possible". Indonesia is the world´s top producer of palm oil.

