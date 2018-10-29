Mon October 29, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2018

NTS terms leak reports baseless as 8,000 students take medical entry test

KARACHI: Amidst rumours that the test paper had been leaked, around 8,000 candidates appeared on Sunday for the entry test for admissions to medical and dental education institutes in Sindh held at the NED University of Engineering and Technology.

The unconfirmed reports of the test paper leak made many candidates and their parents worrisome.

However, the National Testing Service (NTS), the organisation responsible for conducting the test, termed all such rumours baseless.

Admissions to all public and private medical and dental education institutes in the province will be granted on the basis of the test. Special arrangements were made to ensure that the entry test was conducted smoothly in a secure environment.

Explaining the cause of the controversy that lead to panic among some students and parents, NTS officials said some elements had distributed an exam paper in some areas of Sindh on the pattern of the NTS test. However, questions in the distributed paper bore no similarity with those set in the actual entry test, the officials claimed.

The regional director of the NTS, Syed Masoodul Hasan Rizvi, maintained that the rumours of test paper leak were baseless and no question from the paper had been earlier leaked.

He explained that the fake paper being circulated online was actually the last year’s paper on which someone had changed the date and the test paper that was handed over to the candidates was entirely different from it.

Speaking to the media at the test venue, Jinnah Sindh Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof. S. M. Tariq Rafi, who has been tasked with supervising the centralised process of medical admissions in Sindh, also claimed that the test paper had been handled securely and the test was held without any disturbance.

