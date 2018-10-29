Pakistan signs participation contract with Dubai Expo 2020

ABU DHABI: Pakistan formally signed ‘participation contract’ with Dubai Expo 2020 authorities on Sunday at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abu Dhabi.

The contract was signed by Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE Moazzam Ahmed Khan in his capacity as Commissioner General Expo 2020 and Assistant Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sultan Al Shamsi.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General Expo 2020 Reem Al Hashimy.

The contract signing formally kick started activities for construction of Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020. Pakistan Pavilion shall be based on the ‘Emerging Pakistan’ theme, having representation from all provinces.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Razak Dawood said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with UAE and that it looks forward to making its participation most meaningful in line with the Expo 2020 theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’. He further said that Pakistan started the design phase of the pavilion that will reflect the true potential of the country.