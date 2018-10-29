Mon October 29, 2018
National

Murtaza Ali Shah
October 29, 2018

Senator Waqar denies owning assets in UAE

LONDON: Former federal minister and well-known businessman Senator Waqar Ahmed Khan has strongly denied media reports that he is amongst 30 politicians and nearly 300 Pakistanis who own properties in Dubai and that his name has been wrongfully named.

Some news channels aired news on Thursday alleging that Senator Waqar Ahmed Khan was in the top 30 list of politicians who owned properties, worth tens of billions, in Dubai but speaking to The News/ Geo the former minister said his name had been misunderstood with some other “Waqar”.

Senator Waqar Ahmed Khan, who is in London these days, sent a copy of the legal clarification note sent on Thursday to the FIA Headquarters in Islamabad - a copy of which is available with The News - in which he has informed the FIA that his name has been included in the list of the Pakistani who own properties in the UAE.

The letter sent by the lawyer stated: “We hereby clarify and declare that neither our client owns any moveable and immovable property in the UAE no his spouse, children, corporate entity own any asset in the UAE.

A list has been submitted before the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan by the Attorney General for Pakistan pertaining to 300 Pakistani citizens, who own and possess properties in UAE. At Serial No. 1 of the said List, there is mention of one Waqar... who is altogether a different person.

This is further clarified that the name of our client is Waqar Ahmed Khan, S/o Gulzar Ahmed Khan, R/o 91-B/2, Gulberg III, Lahore.”

Senator Khan regretted that his name was run on news channels in a lazy manner and no one bothered to check or verify facts.

He told this reporter that it was shocking for him to see his name being linked with Dubai assets.

“I have requested the FIA through my lawyers to make it part of the record and set the record straight that the Waqar mentioned in the FIA report is not me but someone else with whom I have no relation.”

