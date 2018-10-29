NAB cancels Shahbaz family meeting

LAHORE: The NAB Lahore office communicated to PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s family that their meeting with former had been cancelled. Sunday is scheduled as the family day for Shahbaz, who is currently under NAB custody. However, sources said the NAB Lahore Office communicated to his family the meeting had been cancelled. No reasons were given as to why the meeting was cancelled.