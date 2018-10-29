Woman suffering from Congo virus dies

BAHAWALPUR: A woman Humaira, 22, suffering from Congo virus died at the Sheikh Zayed Teaching Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan Sunday night. According to hospital’s spokesperson, she was admitted to the hospital four days ago supposedly suffering from Congo virus. The hospital’s administration formed a five-member senior doctors’ team to treat the patient, who was kept in the isolation room and her blood samples were sent for tests while she expired.