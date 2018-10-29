Call for peace on Chehlum of Imam Hussain

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad has said that joint efforts will be mobilised for maintaining peace during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

He was addressing a meeting of the District Peace Committee at the DC Office here on Sunday. He urged the Ulema to forge unity among their ranks. He said that the message of peace, tolerance and brotherhood should be promoted for maintaining durable peace. The deputy commissioner said that foolproof security and administrative arrangements had been made by the district administration and police for the protection of Chehlum Majalis and processions. He said that a control room was working to monitor the Chehlum arrangements and all routes of Chehlum processions had been covered with CCTV cameras. SSP Operations Haider Sultan said that the Ulema were playing their remarkable role to maintain religious harmony. He assured of removing shortcomings in security arrangements which were pointed out by the meeting participants.