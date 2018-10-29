S Waziristan tribes vow to support administration

WANA: The Mahsud and Burki tribes vowed at a grand jirga here on Sunday to support the district administration in eliminating terrorism and establishing peace in South Waziristan.

The jirga was held at the deputy commissioner office in Tank between the district administration of South Waziristan and Mahsud and Burki tribes.

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Jamaluddin, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dilnawaz, Assistant Commissioner Ladha Furqan Ashraf, tribal elders Malik Masud Ahmed, Malik Haji Muhammad, Malik Syed Ram, Malik Seed Anwar and others were also present.

The elders informed the district administration about the problems the residents face and asked the DC to address their core issues.

Addressing the jirga, Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada said that tribespeople have always proved a great support in fighting terrorism and have sacrificed their lives in bringing peace to the region.

He added that the families of Mahsud tribes, affected by military operations, would be given compensation cheques in next 15 days.

The tribal elders told the DC that former deputy commissioner Sohail had allegedly distributed developmental projects among contractors after receiving heavy amounts from them.