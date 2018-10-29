Sikh yatrees from Malaysia visit Gurdwara

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: A delegation of Sikh Yatrees from Malaysia on Sunday visited Gurdwara Babey Di Beri here.
They performed their religious rites and distributed sweets and gifts at the Gurdwara. They also thanked Pakistani government for rendering splendid hospitality to the visiting Sikh Yatrees.
