17 killed in Kohistan accident

BISHAM: Seventeen people were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine in Lotar area in Upper Kohistan on Sunday.Sources said the bus, carrying 18 passengers, was on its way to Rawalpindi from Gupis in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The sources said that the police and locals reached the spot soon after the incident. However, they were facing hardship in rescue work due to darkness. “Seventeen were feared killed in the accident. The rescuers are facing difficulties due to darkness,” said a police official. He said a woman escaped unhurt miraculously in the road tragedy.