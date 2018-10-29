Shahbaz to chair PML-N's parliamentary meeting today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The PML-N parliamentary committee meeting will be held today (Monday) in the federal capital. The meeting has been convened by imprisoned Shahbaz Sharif, the incumbent president of the party. The party’s top brass will review current political developments and the party will also devise future strategy on the matter.
