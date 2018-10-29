Mon October 29, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
October 29, 2018

Girl dies as doctor administers wrong injection

GUJRANWALA: An eight-year-old girl died when a DHQ Hospital children ward doctor allegedly injected her wrong injection on Sunday.

Hadia was shifted to the hospital due to high fever. In the meantime, a doctor allegedly gave her wrong injection, which caused her death. Later, family of the girl protested against the responsible doctor and demanded strict action by the higher authorities.

ILLEGAL HUNTING OF MIGRATORY BIRDS: People have shown concern over illegal hunting of migratory birds in the Gujranwala region. This illegal practice is going on without check at Head Marala, Head Qadirabad, Rasool Barrage, Head Sagar and Head Khanqi. The birds are being hunted illegally with the alleged collusion of wildlife officials. Despite several complaints, the district administration has failed to take any action on the issue.

12 HELD FOR CORRUPTION: The Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested more than 12 accused persons and recovered Rs 1.5b from them in October. Anti-Corruption Establishment Regional Director Fareed Ahmed while talking here said that the Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested the corrupt officers and officials and recovered looted money from them. Anti-Corruption Establishment Regional Director Fareed Ahmed appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the ACE to eradicate corruption.

