Man killed, three hurt in fire-related incidents

FAISALABAD: A man was killed while three others injured in fire-related incidents here on Sunday. The police spokesman said here that Akbar Ali of Chak 178-GB was asleep when fire erupted at night due to short circuit. As a result, he received serious burns and died on the spot. Roof of the house was also collapsed in the incident. In another incident, Samiullah and his two sons, Usman (4) and Arham (3), received serious burns when his house caught fire due to leakage of gas cylinder. The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital.

56 criminals arrested: The police have arrested 56 criminals, including 38 proclaimed offenders, from the district.The police recovered 11 pistols, one rifle, 1.820kg hashish and 162 litres liquor from their possession.