Mon October 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari

Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

Top Story

A
APP
October 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Naval chief visits forward posts at Sir Creek

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Sunday visited forward posts of Pak Marines along Sir Creek to review the Pak Marines formations during Major Maritime Exercise Seaspark 2018.

Upon Arrival at different posts in the Creeks area, the Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas and Commander Karachi Rear Admiral, Asif Khaliq, said a press release issued here by the Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

Comprehensive briefings were given to Naval Chief about the troops deployed for the defence of Creeks Area, which constitutes South Eastern maritime boundary of Pakistan. The Naval Chief also inspected the forward locations and appreciated the alertness, commitment and readiness of deployed troops.

He directed to ensure optimal utilisation of the latest weaponry/equipment with motivation and alacrity in order to safeguard maritime boundaries of Pakistan. He commended officers and men for maintaining high morale, courage and spirit of sacrifice to defend frontiers of the country.

While interacting with troops, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed great satisfaction on the operational readiness and lauded their level of motivation and determination to safeguard maritime frontiers of the country at critical area under harsh topographic environment comprising marshes, swamps and unpredictable waterways. Rear Admiral, Faisal Rasul Lodhi, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) was also present on the occasion. Earlier, the Naval Chief visited Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre (JMICC) at Manora, Karachi.

He was given detailed briefings on the operational aspects in the presence of other maritime stakeholders. The JMICC has been established by the Pakistan Navy to harmonise the efforts of all maritime stakeholders through timely gathering and sharing of information to effectively safeguard maritime interests of Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Halloween rules box office for second week

Halloween rules box office for second week
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans

Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans
Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage