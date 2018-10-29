Naval chief visits forward posts at Sir Creek

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Sunday visited forward posts of Pak Marines along Sir Creek to review the Pak Marines formations during Major Maritime Exercise Seaspark 2018.

Upon Arrival at different posts in the Creeks area, the Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas and Commander Karachi Rear Admiral, Asif Khaliq, said a press release issued here by the Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

Comprehensive briefings were given to Naval Chief about the troops deployed for the defence of Creeks Area, which constitutes South Eastern maritime boundary of Pakistan. The Naval Chief also inspected the forward locations and appreciated the alertness, commitment and readiness of deployed troops.

He directed to ensure optimal utilisation of the latest weaponry/equipment with motivation and alacrity in order to safeguard maritime boundaries of Pakistan. He commended officers and men for maintaining high morale, courage and spirit of sacrifice to defend frontiers of the country.

While interacting with troops, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed great satisfaction on the operational readiness and lauded their level of motivation and determination to safeguard maritime frontiers of the country at critical area under harsh topographic environment comprising marshes, swamps and unpredictable waterways. Rear Admiral, Faisal Rasul Lodhi, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) was also present on the occasion. Earlier, the Naval Chief visited Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre (JMICC) at Manora, Karachi.

He was given detailed briefings on the operational aspects in the presence of other maritime stakeholders. The JMICC has been established by the Pakistan Navy to harmonise the efforts of all maritime stakeholders through timely gathering and sharing of information to effectively safeguard maritime interests of Pakistan.