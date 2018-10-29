Imran’s visit important to us: China

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying has announced the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, hoping that it would bring bilateral ties to a new height.

Making the announcement at the regular news briefing here, she said the Chinese government attached great importance to the visit. The spokesperson said, “China has invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to pay an official visit in early November and attend the first China International Import Expo. She said China and Pakistan were all-weather strategic partners, and their relationship had always been operating at a high level.

After being elected prime minister, Imran Khan emphasized that he would continue to regard relations with China as the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy and firmly promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“We are willing to work with the Pakistani side to make our relations a model of good-neighborliness and friendship, a pillar of regional peace and stability, and a benchmark for building the "Belt and Road." We are willing to work together with the Pakistani side to make Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China a complete success and to promote new and greater development of China-Pakistan relations." To a question, the spokesperson said, China had noticed difficulties in debt in Pakistan and supported the Pakistani side to take measures to respond positively.

“We have also provided assistance to the Pakistani side to the best of our ability. We believe that the Pakistani government has the ability to overcome temporary difficulties and maintain a healthy and stable economic development.”