Pakistan not going to establish ties with Israel: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi departed on a three-day visit to Turkey Sunday morning on the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Talking to newsmen at Islamabad Airport prior to his departure, the President said Turkey is an important friend of Pakistan which has always supported us on all issues including Kashmir. He said, “Besides Saudi Arabia we will also invite other friendly countries to invest in the country. “To a question, the President termed reports of landing of an Israeli aircraft in Pakistan as baseless and unfounded.

He said Pakistan is not going to establish any ties with Israel. He said Pakistan had been supporting Palestine because like Kashmir Gaza had also been faced with unprecedented atrocities. During his stay in Turkey, the President will address the inaugural ceremony of new International Airport of Istanbul.

Presidents and prime ministers of several other countries will also participate in the ceremony. President Dr Arif Alvi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his Turkish counterpart and leaders of other countries on the occasion. Pursuing the government s ongoing austerity drive the president opted to travel through commercial flight.