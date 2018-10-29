Hoddle in serious condition

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Former England manager Glenn Hoddle remains in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack, a spokesperson for the former Tottenham midfielder confirmed on Sunday.Hoddle collapsed on his 61st birthday on Saturday shortly before he was due to go on air as a pundit for BT Sport.“Glenn remains in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack yesterday. He continues to respond well to treatment, ” said the spokesperson. England manager Gareth Southgate was among the well wishers for Hoddle, who made 53 appearances for the Three Lions as a player before managing his country between 1996 and 1999.
