Ashraful returns to BPL as ban ends

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: The BPL draft lost much of the excitement after Chittagong Vikings picked Mushfiqur Rahim minutes before the event started on Sunday. Mushfiqur was available after the governing council informed the day before that as an A+ cricketer in the list, any franchise would be able to pick him after Rajshahi Kings opted against retaining him.
DHAKA: The BPL draft lost much of the excitement after Chittagong Vikings picked Mushfiqur Rahim minutes before the event started on Sunday. Mushfiqur was available after the governing council informed the day before that as an A+ cricketer in the list, any franchise would be able to pick him after Rajshahi Kings opted against retaining him.
Comments