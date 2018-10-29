JS Bank lift polo title

LAHORE: The heroics of Rizvi brothers helped JS Bank clinch the Margalla Polo Cup 2018 title after thrashing Asean in the final played here at the Islamabad Polo Club on Sunday.

According to information made available here on Sunday, Aun Rizvi was star of the day as he played with great authority and fired in fabulous four goals while he was ably assisted by his younger brother Turab Rizvi who banged in a brace and another brace for the winning side was slammed in by Edward. From the losing side, Saqib Khakwani struck a brace and Yousaf Rasool converted one.

The tournament was participated by seven teams while after a tough contest, JS Bank and Asean qualified for the finals. JS Bank dominated the entire final and never allowed their opponents to make a comeback. The first chukker was comparatively a close one as after its completion, JS Bank had a narrow 3-2 lead. But the next three chukkers saw the domination of JS Bank as its players played superb polo and outclassed their opponents. Regional Head Shahzad Ahmed Khan was the chief guest.