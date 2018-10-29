Fans in shock after Leicester City helicopter crash

LEICESTER: Fans laid flowers outside Leicester City’s King Power stadium on Sunday, a day after a helicopter belonging to the club’s Thai owner crashed outside the grounds.“I was really upset, I can’t get to sleep over it, ” Kanti Patel, a Leicester City fan, told AFP as emergency workers pored over the crash site.

There was no confirmation whether 60-year-old billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who frequently flies to and from Leicester’s home games by helicopter, was on board the aircraft. But many in the city in central England and in Vichai’s homeland already feared the worst for the man they credit with the club’s against-all-odds Premier League title victory in 2016.

“It means a lot to me, he did a lot for the club. To be honest I don’t know what to say but I can’t get over it. Since him being with the club the club has done well, and I don’t know what’s going to happen now, ” Patel said. Another fan, Tom Lievers, arrived with a “Champions” scarf to pay tribute to Vichai. “Well you know where we were when he bought the club -- we were absolutely nowhere. So I brought down my ‘Champions’ scarf because he made us champions.” Andrew Aldwinckle said: “He was more like he was a supporter, a proper supporter, rather than a money man. He was one of the crowd.