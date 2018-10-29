Mon October 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari

Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

Sports

AFP
October 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jacobs grabs IBF middleweight title with spit decision win

NEW YORK: Daniel Jacobs claimed the vacant IBF middleweight title as he traded in his sparring gloves for the real thing on Saturday to take a split-decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

The two former training partners have sparred over 300 rounds together early in their careers but Saturday’s clash at Madison Square Garden was the real thing. Jacobs earned a hard fought split decision victory with two judges scoring it 115-112 and the other having Derevyanchenko the winner at 114-113. “I felt like I dug deep, ” said Jacobs.

“I felt like I used my range and tried to use my boxing ability on the outside as much as I can because those are my best attributes.” Jacobs is hoping this win lands him a shot at middleweight kingpin Canelo Alvarez. Jacobs said he has been having trouble getting good fights but now that he has the IBF belt he has more clout.

“We absolutely want Canelo, ” he said. “Now I have this strap there will be more in the pudding for everybody.”

Jacobs knocked down Derevyanchenko in the first round with a stinging overhand right. He landed 181 punches compared to 160 for his opponent. “From sparring him I know he gets a little tired in rounds. Seeing his fights and studying him, I knew that if I let him load up and miss the shots I could come back and hopefully get another knockdown, ” Jacobs said.

Derevyanchenko tagged Jacobs with a hook in the second round. “I saw the light. I saw stars but it didn’t really hurt me. This is as tough as it gets, ” Jacobs said. Jacobs said he is ready to raise his level another notch and fight the best in the middleweight division.

“I feel like I am in my prime, ” he said. “I showed true grit and I know I have got another tank inside me if plan A doesn’t work.” Elsewhere, hard-hitting Ivan Baranchyk stopped Sweden’s Anthony Yigit after seven rounds to claim the vacant IBF junior welterweight crown and advance to the semi-finals of the World Boxing Super Series.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Halloween rules box office for second week

Halloween rules box office for second week
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans

Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans
Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage